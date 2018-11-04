Jewish nurse: I treated mass shooting suspect out of love

A Jewish nurse who treated the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect says that he saw confusion but not evil in the man's eyes, and that his own actions stemmed from love.

Registered nurse Ari Mahler writes in a Facebook post Saturday that he treated suspect Robert Bowers at Allegheny General Hospital after the Oct. 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood that left 11 people dead.

Mahler says that "I'm sure he had no idea I was Jewish," and says he chose not to speak about his religion because he wanted the suspect to feel compassion and empathy. He says "I felt that the best way to honor his victims was for a Jew to prove him wrong."

The 46-year-old Bowers pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges including murder and hate crimes.

