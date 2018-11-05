Girl, 13, kidnapped from North Carolina mobile home park

This photo provided by the Lumberton Police Department shows Hania Noelia Aguilar. Police in North Carolina say the 13-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a mobile home park. Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker tells news outlets that witnesses described a man with a yellow bandana over his face grabbing Aguilar from a yard in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park just before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Lumberton Police Department via AP) AP