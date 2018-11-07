Democrats close to majority win of Arizona’s 9 House seats

FILE--In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Candidate for Congressional District 2, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick talks with members of the media following a debate with Republican Lea Marquez Peterson in Tucson, Ariz. Democrats are eyeing a southern Arizona congressional seat as they try to grab the majority of the state’s nine seats and help the party wrest control of Congress from Republicans. Arizona Daily Star via AP, file Kelly Presnell