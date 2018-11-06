The Latest: US Rep Norman wins full term in 5th District

This Sept. 19, 2018 photo shows U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (Rep), greeting Beth Abruzzino during an event in Sumter, SC. Norman is facing Democratic challenger Archie Parnell. Democrats will try to finally turn back decades of Republican gains in South Carolina as statewide offices _ all controlled by the GOP _ and U.S. House seats are all before voters in the general election. The Sumpter Item via AP Micah Green