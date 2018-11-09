A century after fighting for Paris, leaders mark armistice

This Oct. 19, 2018 photo shows the exact location where the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice was been signed in the forest of Compiegne, north of Paris. The French and German leaders this weekend will jointly visit the remains of the train carriage where the armistice ending World War I was signed on Nov. 11, 1918. For the French, the dining car became a shrine to peace. For Adolf Hitler, it was a symbol of the humiliation of surrender. The Nazi leader had it dragged to Germany after conquering France in World War II. Thibault Camus AP Photo