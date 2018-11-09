Wind respite may help Southern California wildfire fight

A helicopter drops water on a brush fire behind homes during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has scorched a historic movie site recently used by the HBO series “Westworld” and forced numerous celebrities to join the thousands fleeing flames that have claimed homes and prompted the total evacuation of the celebrity enclave Malibu. Ringo H.W. Chiu AP Photo