From first shot to silence of peace: Timeline of World War I

ONE OF ONE HUNDRED PHOTOS WORLD WAR ONE CENTENARY TIMELINE-In this June 28, 1914 file photo, the Archduke of Austria Franz Ferdinand, center right, and his wife Sophie, center left, walk to their a car in Sarajevo. This photo was taken minutes before the assassination of the Archduke and his wife, an event which set off a chain reaction of events which would eventually lead to World War One. (AP Photo, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS