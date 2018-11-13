Sex trafficking case dropped against ex-death row inmate

FILE - This undated file booking photo released by the Honolulu Police Department shows Isaiah McCoy. Sex trafficking charges in Hawaii have been dismissed against McCoy, a former death row inmate from Delaware. U.S. prosecutors dropped a 10-count indictment against Isaiah McCoy. A judge approved the dismissal Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, and McCoy walked out of court a free man. He tells The Associated Press he wants to relax and continue being an activist against wrongful convictions. (Honolulu Police Department via AP, File) AP