Nuke dump managers: There was waste near ceiling collapse

FILE - This March 6, 2014 file photo shows the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository, near Carlsbad, N.M. Operations at the federal government’s nuclear waste repository in southern New Mexico resumed Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, as managers acknowledged there was radioactive waste in the area where a portion of the underground facility’s ceiling collapsed earlier this week. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo