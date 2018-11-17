Iraqi war victims turn to social media to find medical help

In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 photo, Saja Ahmed Saleem, who was injured in an explosion in 2007, talks to The Associated Press before her reconstructive surgery in Baghdad, Iraq. Those whom treatment not available at state-run hospitals and can’t afford treatment at private clinics rely on social media to make appeals that grab attention of some surgeons to help them regain a chance at life. Hadi Mizban AP Photo