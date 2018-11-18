Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, photo, relatives of 13-year-old Thai kickboxer Anucha Tasako cry during his funeral services at a Buddhist temple in Samut Prakan province, Thailand. Anucha died of a brain hemorrhage two days after he was knocked out in a bout on Nov. 10 that was his 174th match in the career he started at age 8. Thai lawmakers recently suggested barring children younger than 12 from competitive boxing, but boxing enthusiasts strongly oppose the change. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo