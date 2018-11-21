Top Israeli minister: Trump wasting his time with peace plan

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks during the Saban Forum 2017 in Washington. Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 that President Donald Trump is wasting his time trying to push for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. Trump’s Mideast team, headed by Kushner, has been working on a peace proposal for months. Shaked said that reaching peace is currently impossible and Trump should focus his energy elsewhere until the Palestinians are ready to compromise. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo