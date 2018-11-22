Libyan officials say suspects in killing of US teacher held

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Omaima ElFaitori shows Ronald Thomas Smith II. Authorities in eastern Libya say they have taken into custody suspects in the 2013 killing of the U.S. chemistry teacher in Benghazi. The self-styled Libyan National Army said on social media on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 that “those who took part in this crime” — the killing of teacher Ronnie Smith — “are in custody.” Omaima ElFaitori, File AP Photo