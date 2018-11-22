German teen sentenced to 9 years for fatal stabbing of girl

In this Monday, March 12, 2018 photo candles are laid down at the entrance of a sports hall in Berlin, Germany to honor the 14 years old Berlin student Keira who was killed on March 7, 2018. A Berlin court has sentenced a German teenager for killing the 14-year-old girl to nine years in prison in a case that was politically exploited by far-right groups who falsely claimed that the perpetrator was a migrant. dpa via AP Paul Zinken