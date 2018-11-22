Shakes and hash browns fuel New Zealander’s full-country run

In this Nov. 4, 2018 photo, Perry Newburn, left, runs with support crew member Graeme Calder on State Highway 1 near Raumati, New Zealand. Powered by chocolate milkshakes and hash browns, 64-year-old Newburn completed running the length of New Zealand on Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018 in a record time of 18 days and eight hours. (Bette Flagler via AP) Bette Flagler AP