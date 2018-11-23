Chicago defends location of Obama library in federal court

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks near a rendering for the former president’s lakefront presidential center at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. The city of Chicago has made its first full-throated response to a lawsuit seeking to stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center, saying the buildings would sit on land that wasn’t subject to restrictive public-trust laws.

