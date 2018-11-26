Israeli forces secure the area of an attack near the Gush Etzion settlement in the West Bank, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The Israeli military says a Palestinian assailant rammed his car into a group of soldiers in the West Bank and was then shot and killed.
Israel: Palestinian killed after ramming car into soldiers

The Associated Press

November 26, 2018 08:09 AM

JERUSALEM

A Palestinian rammed his car into a group of Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Monday before being shot and killed, the Israeli military said.

It said the attacker wounded three of the soldiers on Monday before he was shot dead by another soldier. The troops were performing engineering work on a route in the southern West Bank.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians in the same period. Israel has described most of the Palestinians killed as attackers, but occasional clashes have also turned deadly.

