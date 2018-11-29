Correction: Wisconsin Supreme Court story

In a story Nov. 26 about Waukesha County Circuit Judge Maria Lazar announcing that she will not run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Lazar was appointed to the bench by Gov. Scott Walker. Lazar was elected in 2015.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Maria Lazar has decided against a run for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Lazar's decision leaves two announced candidates for the open seat. They are state Appeals Court chief judge Lisa Neubauer and Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn.
Neubauer is backed by liberals while Hagedorn is supported by conservatives. Lazar, a former state Department of Justice assistant attorney general, endorsed Hagedorn in her statement announcing she wouldn't run.
Hagedorn is Walker's former chief legal counsel. Walker appointed him to the bench in 2015.
The Supreme Court race is open after Justice Shirley Abrahamson decided against seeking re-election. The election to replace her will be in April.
