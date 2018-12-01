Hawk native to South America wows crowd in Maine park

A great black hawk, a native of Central and South America, flies at Deering Oaks Park, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Portland, Maine. Audubon naturalist Doug Hitchcox said the young bird appeared to be in good health and in the process of molting. Maine residents sometimes see rare birds, he said, but “this is one for the record books,” and it made for a moment they wouldn’t forget. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo