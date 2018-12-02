Children return to school 3 weeks after California wildfire

FILE - In a Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Scott Upton, right, the chief of the Northern Region for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection briefs California Gov. Jerry Brown, second from left, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long, third from left, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, third from left, and Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, right, look at the remains of Paradise Elementary school in Paradise, Calif. Monday Dec. 3 marks a return to school and some semblance of routine for thousands of children who lost their homes in the wildfire. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo