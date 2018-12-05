No majority reached on New Hampshire election official vote

New Hampshire lawmakers have voted on their choice for secretary of state, but neither candidate got a majority, so another round of votes is needed.
Legislators voted by paper, secret ballot Wednesday. Bill Gardner, the nation's longest-serving secretary of state, received 208 votes. Challenger Colin Van Ostern received 207 votes. A vote of 209 was needed to win. Lawmakers will vote again.
Gardner's been criticized for serving on President Donald Trump's election fraud commission. Gardner's supporters argue that replacing him with fellow Democrat and 2016 gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern would politicize the office and could weaken the state's argument for staying first.
Van Ostern counters that primary tradition is about more than any one person and that Gardner's already politicized the office by backing GOP-led voter registration legislation.
