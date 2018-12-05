New Hampshire Secretary of State William M. Gardner walks down a hall at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Concord, N.H. In New Hampshire's secretary of state race that could affect the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary standing, lawmakers are going to decide whether to re-elect their longtime veteran Gardner or a challenger younger than the 42 years he's served.
New Hampshire Secretary of State William M. Gardner walks down a hall at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Concord, N.H. In New Hampshire's secretary of state race that could affect the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary standing, lawmakers are going to decide whether to re-elect their longtime veteran Gardner or a challenger younger than the 42 years he's served. Elise Amendola AP Photo
New Hampshire Secretary of State William M. Gardner walks down a hall at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Concord, N.H. In New Hampshire's secretary of state race that could affect the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary standing, lawmakers are going to decide whether to re-elect their longtime veteran Gardner or a challenger younger than the 42 years he's served. Elise Amendola AP Photo

Nation & World

No majority reached on New Hampshire election official vote

The Associated Press

December 05, 2018 11:03 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire lawmakers have voted on their choice for secretary of state, but neither candidate got a majority, so another round of votes is needed.

Legislators voted by paper, secret ballot Wednesday. Bill Gardner, the nation's longest-serving secretary of state, received 208 votes. Challenger Colin Van Ostern received 207 votes. A vote of 209 was needed to win. Lawmakers will vote again.

Gardner's been criticized for serving on President Donald Trump's election fraud commission. Gardner's supporters argue that replacing him with fellow Democrat and 2016 gubernatorial nominee Colin Van Ostern would politicize the office and could weaken the state's argument for staying first.

Van Ostern counters that primary tradition is about more than any one person and that Gardner's already politicized the office by backing GOP-led voter registration legislation.

  Comments  