Dozens more priests accused of child sex abuse

An advocate and survivor of sexual abuse, points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct by victims during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Orange, Calif. Lawyer Mike Reck on Thursday said that's many more than those reported by the Diocese and demanded greater transparency. The Diocese of Orange says the lawyers are trying to re-litigate old claims that the church takes any accusations of abuse "extraordinarily seriously." Jae C. Hong AP Photo