Venezuelan baseball fans mourn death of ex-major leaguers

Players from the Cardenales de Lara baseball team carry the caskets of teammates and former major league players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo at a baseball stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. The two were killed in a car crash caused by highway bandits who then robbed them, officials said Friday. Valbuena and Castillo died late Thursday when their SUV crashed as it tried to veer around an object placed in the road, Yaracuy state Gov. Julio Leon Heredia said on his Twitter account. Nestor Vivas AP Photo