New Zealand police searching for British tourist find body

A police officer investigating the murder of British tourist Grace Millane stands at a crime scene along a section of Scenic Drive in the Waitakere Ranges outside Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. New Zealand police said Saturday, Dec. 8, that they believe the 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing for a week was murdered, and they will lay charges against a man they detained earlier in the day for questioning. New Zealand Herald via AP Doug Sherring