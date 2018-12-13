Cambodian lawmakers pass measure to ease political ban

FILE - In this July 29, 2018, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen shows off his inked finger after voting at a polling station in Takhmua, Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodia's Parliament on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, passed legislation that could allow a five-year ban on political activity by top opposition politicians to be lifted. The action was the latest in a low-key charm offensive to improve relations with Western nations that accuse Hun Sen's government of suppressing human and democratic rights. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo