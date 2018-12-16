Kosovo president: Decision to form army ‘irreversible’

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, soldiers of Kosovo Security Force at the end of the army formation ceremony in capital Pristina, Kosovo. President Hashim Thaci held a briefing on Sunday Dec. 16, 2018, saying the decision to transform the country’s security force into an army is “irreversible” but assures neighboring Serbia it doesn’t have to worry about ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo. Visar Kryeziu, FILE AP Photo