Saudi Arabia rejects US Senate’s ‘interference’ in kingdom

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2011, file photo, Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Saudi Arabia issued an unusually strong rebuke of the U.S. Senate on Monday Dec. 17, 2018, rejecting a bipartisan resolution that put the blame for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi squarely on the Saudi crown prince and describing it as interference in the kingdom's affairs. Virginia Mayo, File AP Photo