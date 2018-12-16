Locked away, forgotten: Muslim Uighur wives of Pakistani men

In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, Mir Aman talks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Scores of Pakistani men, like Aman, whose Muslim Uighur wives have disappeared into internment camps in China feel helpless, fighting a wall of silence as they struggle to reunite their families. Political and economic factors, including concerns about losing out on vast Chinese investments, have kept Muslim countries like Pakistan quiet about the plight of their fellow Muslims, being weaned off their faith in so-called re-education camps. B.K. Bangash AP Photo