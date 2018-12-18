AP PHOTOS: Muslims worry about fate of relatives in China

In this Dec. 6, 2018 photo, Nurbakyt Kaliaskar cries as she speaks about her daughter's detainment in a Chinese internment camp during an interview in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kaliaskar, who lives in neighboring Kazakhstan, says her 25-year-old daughter is a college graduate who had a white-collar job. Then she got swept up in a Chinese crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang. Dake Kang AP Photo