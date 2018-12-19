AP PHOTOS: Turkey’s whirling dervishes honor Sufi poet

In this photo taken on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, central Turkey. Every December the Anatolian city hosts a series of events to commemorate the death of 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo