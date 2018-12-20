Cambodian leader’s eldest son advances in succession stakes

FILE - In this June 12, 2016, file photo, Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, 41-year-old, center, of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and the first son of Prime Minister Hun Sen, smiles before the start of the international half-marathon in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Hun Manet has joined the inner circle of his father's ruling Cambodian People's Party, adding weight to speculation that he is being groomed to succeed to the premiership. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo