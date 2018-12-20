Veteran draws millions in donations for Trump’s border wall

FILE--In this AprIl 1, 2015, file photo, retired Air Force Airman Brian Kolfage, right, gives a piece of cheese to his one-year-old daughter Paris Kolfage as his wife Ashley Kolfage looks on at their recently rented home in Sandestin, Fla. Kolfage, a triple-amputee who lost his limbs serving in Iraq in the U.S. Air Force, started a GoFundMe page to help fund construction of President Donald Trump's border wall has already raised millions of dollars. Northwest Florida Daily News via AP, file Nick Tomecek