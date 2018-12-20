Chicago archbishop to have leading role in sex abuse reforms

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2014, file photo, Archbishop Blase Cupich acknowledges after the retiring Cardinal Francis George presents the crozier the during his Installation Mass at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, issued a blistering report about clergy sexual abuse, saying that Catholic dioceses in Illinois has not released the names of at least 500 clergy accused of sexually abusing children. Cupich in a statement said that although he regretted "our failures to address the scourge of clerical sexual abuse," the archdiocese has been a leader in dealing with the issue, including a policy since 2002 of reporting "all allegations of child sexual abuse to civil authorities." Charles Rex Arbogast, Pool, File AP Photo