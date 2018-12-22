Japan emperor marks last birthday on throne, prays for peace

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018 file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito greets the guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo. Japan's Emperor Akihito, marking his 85th birthday — his last before his upcoming abdication — said he feels relieved that his reign is coming to an end without having seen his country at war and that it is important to keep telling younger people about his nation's wartime history, it was reported on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo