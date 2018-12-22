Nation & World

Plane makes emergency landing on Alabama highway

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 04:28 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala.

A small airplane made an emergency landing on an Alabama highway in front of shocked drivers.

According to WXIA-TV , Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt says the flight originated from Talladega Municipal Airport and made the emergency landing nearby on Interstate 20.

The FAA says the single-engine plane was carrying two people. There did not appear to be any injuries reported.

One driver tweeted a video of the airplane moments after the landing.

