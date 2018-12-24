Dubai releases photos of ruler’s daughter who was ‘missing’

In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, meets Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The UAE released the first images of Sheikha Latifa on Monday, months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India after she fled the Emirates. (United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation via AP) AP