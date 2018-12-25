Reports: Attacker on Chinese bus kills 5, wounds 21

News reports say an attacker with a knife who tried to hijack a bus in southeastern China killed five people and wounded 21.
The Beijing News newspaper said on its website the attack occurred Tuesday afternoon aboard a public bus in Longyan in the coastal province of Fujian, south of Shanghai.
The newspaper and other reports gave no details of the attacker's identity or motive.
A brief video clip on the Beijing News website showed a half dozen police officers wrestling the attacker to the ground in the middle of a street as traffic flowed past.
