Team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreads

FILE - In this file image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he did not have his dreadlocks cut off. A lawyer for Johnson is suggesting the impromptu hair cut was due in part to the referee's tardiness. Buena Regional High School wrestler Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. SNJTODAY.COM via AP, File Michael Frankel