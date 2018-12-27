AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump finally hews to ritual of meeting troops in harm's way
AL-ASAD AIRBASE, Iraq (AP) — President Donald Trump once opined that it wasn't "overly necessary" for him to visit troops in danger zones abroad. But with the lights of Air Force One out and window shutters drawn, the president did just that, slipping into Iraq at night to greet U.S. service members and show that his norm-busting presidency would hew at least to this tradition.
Addressing troops at an air base in western Iraq Wednesday, Trump defended his decision to pull forces from neighboring Syria, declaring of Islamic State militants: "We've knocked them out. We've knocked them silly."
His appraisal is at odds with that of military officials, aides and allies who consider IS a diminished but deadly force. His defense secretary and envoy to the anti-IS coalition quit after Trump blindsided much of the national security establishment with his call.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Trump had faced criticism for not yet visiting U.S. troops stationed in harm's way as he comes up on his two-year mark in office. George W. Bush made four trips to Iraq and two to Afghanistan as president; President Barack Obama made four to Afghanistan and one to Iraq.
Such trips are typically unannounced and the subject of extreme security. Trump's was no exception as he flew overnight from Washington, spent three-plus hours on the ground and stopped at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany for refueling and to greet service members in a hangar there before leaving.
___
White House, Congressional Democrats see no deal on shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chances look slim for ending the partial government shutdown any time soon.
Lawmakers are away from Washington for the holidays and have been told they will get 24 hours' notice before having to return for a vote. And although the Senate is slated to come into session Thursday afternoon, few senators were expected to be around for it.
After a weekend and two holiday days for federal employees, Wednesday was the first regularly scheduled workday affected by the closure of a variety of federal services.
Trump vowed to hold the line on his budget demand, telling reporters during his visit to Iraq Wednesday that he'll do "whatever it takes" to get money for border security. He declined to say how much he would accept in a deal to end the shutdown.
"You have to have a wall, you have to have protection," he said.
___
Trump's presidency has changed Washington, defied convention
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mr. Trump went to Washington. And he changed it.
In his first two years in office, President Donald Trump has rewritten the rules of the presidency and the norms of the nation's capital, casting aside codes of conduct and traditions that have held for generations.
In Trump's Washington, facts are less relevant. Insults and highly personal attacks are increasingly employed by members of both parties. The White House press briefing is all but gone, international summits are optional, the arts are an afterthought and everything — including inherently nonpartisan institutions and investigations — is suddenly political.
Taking a wrecking ball to decorum and institutions, Trump has changed, in ways both subtle and profound, how Washington works and how it is viewed by the rest of the nation and world.
"He's dynamited the institution of the presidency," said Douglas Brinkley, presidential historian at Rice University. "He doesn't see himself as being part of a long litany of presidents who will hand a baton to a successor. Instead, he uses the presidency as an extension of his own personality."
___
Legal marijuana industry had banner year in 2018
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.
Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana. Canada ushered in broad legalization , and Mexico's Supreme Court set the stage for that country to follow.
U.S. drug regulators approved the first marijuana-based pharmaceutical to treat kids with a form of epilepsy, and billions of investment dollars poured into cannabis companies. Even main street brands like Coca-Cola said they are considering joining the party.
"I have been working on this for decades, and this was the year that the movement crested," said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat working to overturn the federal ban on pot. "It's clear that this is all coming to a head."
With buzz building across the globe, the momentum will continue into 2019.
___
Pope's initial blind spot on sex abuse threatens legacy
VATICAN CITY (AP) — It has been a wretched year for Pope Francis, whose blind spot on clergy sex abuse conspired with events beyond his control to threaten his legacy and throw the Catholic hierarchy into a credibility crisis not seen in modern times.
The latest development — a high-profile verdict in a far-away country — cements the impression that Francis simply didn't "get it" when he first became pope in 2013 and began leading the church.
Early missteps included associating with compromised cardinals and bishops and downplaying or dismissing rumors of abuse and cover-up. Francis finally came around in 2018, when he publicly admitted he was wrong about a case in Chile, made amends, and laid the groundwork for the future by calling an abuse prevention summit next year.
But damage to his moral authority on the issue has been done. Before his eyes were opened, Francis showed that he was a product of the very clerical culture he so often denounces, ever ready to take the word of the clerical class over victims.
The year started off well enough: Francis dedicated his annual Jan. 1 peace message to the plight of migrants and refugees. Soon thereafter, he baptized 34 cooing babies in the Sistine Chapel and urged their mothers to nurse, a typical Franciscan show of informal practicality amid the splendor of Michelangelo's "Last Judgment."
___
AP Exclusive: Migrant teen tent city staying open into 2019
The Trump administration said Wednesday it will keep open through early 2019 a tent city in Texas that now holds more than 2,000 migrant teenagers, and also will increase the number of beds at another temporary detention center for children in Florida.
The Tornillo facility opened in June in an isolated corner of the Texas desert with capacity for up to 360 children. It eventually grew into a highly guarded detention camp where, on Christmas, some 2,300 largely Central American boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 slept in more than 150 canvas tents.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber said Tornillo, which originally was slated to close Dec. 31, has stopped receiving new referrals of migrant youth.
Tornillo will now shut down after the new year, Weber said, but he did not give an exact date or more precise time frame for when it might close for good.
The agency is working with its network of shelters including Tornillo to release the children "to suitable sponsors as safely and quickly as possible," he said.
___
Authorities hunt California police officer's killer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities throughout California were hunting the man suspected of killing a policeman during a traffic stop in a small Central Valley town.
Police agencies in and out of California were alerted to watch for the heavyset, chain-wearing suspect in Wednesday's slaying of 33-year-old Cpl. Ronil Singh, Stanislaus County sheriff's Sgt. Tom Letras said.
The public was asked for information about his identity and the California Highway Patrol warned that he was considered armed and dangerous.
Singh was shot a few minutes after radioing in that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck that had no license plate in Newman, a town of about 10,000 people some 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.
Singh was pronounced dead at a hospital.
___
Indonesia widens danger zone around island volcano
CARITA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia raised the danger level for an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java, and widened its no-go zone.
The country's volcanology agency said Thursday that the Anak Krakatau volcano's alert status had been raised to the second-highest level and the exclusion zone more than doubled to a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius.
The eruption on Saturday evening caused part of the island in the Sunda Strait to collapse into the sea, apparently generating tsunami waves of more than 2 meters (6 1/2 feet). Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes.
The government has warned communities in the strait to stay a kilometer (6/10 of a mile) away from the coastline because of the risk of another tsunami triggered by Krakatau's eruptions. A navy vessel is expected to pass by the island later Thursday, which could give scientists more information about the risks of a second collapse.
"There's still a chance of a landslide, even under the sea level or on the sea level," said Rudy Sunendar, head of the energy ministry's geology department.
___
World shares mixed, Japan rallies on Wall Street rebound
SINGAPORE (AP) — An incredible day on Wall Street, where major indexes finished at least 5 percent higher, lifted Japanese stocks but garnered a mixed reaction elsewhere in Asia and Europe on Thursday as some traders returned from a Christmas break.
KEEPING SCORE: Trading resumed Thursday for European markets, which were closed for the festive season. Germany's DAX dropped 0.3 percent to 10,601.98 while France's CAC 40 added 0.8 percent to 4,664.54. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat at 6,685.64. Wall Street was poised to open lower. Futures for the broad S&P futures were down 1 percent at 2,447.25. Dow futures fell 1 percent to 22,666.00.
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 index rebounded 3.9 percent to 20,077.62. It tumbled more than 5 percent on Tuesday before recovering slightly a day later. South Korea's Kospi was less than 0.1 percent higher at 2,028.44. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.6 percent to 2,483.09. Markets in Hong Kong and Australia reopened after Christmas. The Hang Seng index was 0.7 percent lower at 25,478.88. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.9 percent to 5,597.20. Stocks climbed in Taiwan and throughout Southeast Asia.
WALL STREET JUMP: On Wednesday, U.S. markets snapped a four-day losing streak and clocked their best day in more than 10 years. Investors were reassured by an official signal that President Donald Trump, who has piled criticism of the Fed on Twitter, will not try to oust chairman Jerome Powell. Markets were also buoyed by strong U.S. holiday sales. Retail sales gained 5.1 percent between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, as compared to a year ago, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. It said U.S. shoppers spent more than $850 billion this year, both online and offline.
ANALYST'S TAKE: "The question, of course, is whether this is just a snapback bear market rally, or as Trump said, a tremendous opportunity to buy stocks?" Chris Weston of Pepperstone Group Limited said in a market commentary. "We can assess the fundamental drivers, such as poor global economics, the Fed not altering its forward guidance or providing flexibility to the pace of balance sheet normalization, and ascertain nothing has really changed here," he added.
___
Beaver bourbon, runaway peacocks: A wild 2018 in New England
BOSTON (AP) — Things got a little wild in New England in 2018 — as in actual animals weaseling their way into the headlines.
A Vermont family's pet peacock ran off with a flock of turkeys. A black bear trashed a car in Connecticut after locking itself inside. Beavers flavored bourbon at a distillery in New Hampshire. And so many crows descended on one corner of Massachusetts, it took a cannon to shoo them away.
There was no shortage of antics from the naked apes at the top of the food chain, either.
A sampling of some of the region's weirder stories from the past 12 months:
Comments