Security tight in Dhaka as Bangladesh prepares to vote

Bangladesh police's elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel patrol on motorcycles ahead of the general elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is poised to win a record fourth term in Sunday's elections, drumming up support by promising a development bonanza as her critics question if the South Asian nation's tremendous economic success has come at the expense of its already fragile democracy. Anupam Nath AP Photo