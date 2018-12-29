UK woman charged with murdering her toddler twins

A British woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her toddler twins.
Police say Samantha Ford killed her two 23-month-old twins Jake and Chloe on Dec. 26.
The 37-year-old Ford was in Canterbury Magistrates' Court Saturday on two counts of murder.
Ford was hospitalized after a car crash Thursday, prompting police to go to her home in Margate, 75 miles east of London (120 kilometers), because of concern for her children.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Both were found dead and Ford was arrested.
She is in custody and her case will be back in court Monday.
Comments