California authorities seek motive in triple slaying

This undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows David Gerald McNabb. California authorities are trying to determine why McNabb stabbed and beat his sister, mother and a third person to death in their home. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old David Gerald McNabb was shot to death in a confrontation Friday night, Dec. 28, 2018, when deputies entered the home in the town of Orcutt, Calif. McNabb had been a sheriff's custody deputy from July 2001 until he resigned in March 2012. His record includes a 2014 conviction for felony domestic violence. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP