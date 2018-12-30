AP photographer Desmond Boylan dies in Havana at 54

This Feb. 27, 2017 photo shows Associated Press photojournalist Desmond Boylan smoking a cigar on the balcony of the agency's office in Havana, Cuba. Boylan, a photographer who covered war and conflict across the world before dedicating his life to documenting the joys and tribulations of daily life in Cuba for The Associated Press, died suddenly on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2018, in Havana. He was 54. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo