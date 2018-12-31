Texas officials have image of pickup involved in attack

Christopher Cevilla, father of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Houston. Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a man in a pickup truck who pulled up next to a car that was leaving a Houston-area Walmart parking lot Sunday and started shooting, killing Barnes inside the car and wounding the girl's mother. Houston Chronicle via AP Nicole Hensley