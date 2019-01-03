California’s first Latino attorney general targets Trump

Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr'-ah) immediately became perhaps the nation's most influential attorney general when he was named California's top lawyer two years ago.
He has since used his post atop what some call the "Resistance State" to pummel President Donald Trump's administration with dozens of legal actions.
In 2019, Becerra may turn up the heat even more, buoyed by his overwhelming endorsement from voters, a Democratic U.S. House and a new, more aggressive governor who takes office Monday.
Becerra is California's first Latino attorney general.
He kicked off the new year Thursday by appealing a recent ruling by a conservative federal judge in Texas that declared the Obama-era healthcare law unconstitutional.
