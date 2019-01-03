Nation & World

California’s first Latino attorney general targets Trump

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press

January 03, 2019 09:36 PM

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2013 file photo Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., center, speaks about immigration reform during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the most populous state’s first Latino attorney general, Becerra is uniquely positioned to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. He may turn up the heat even more, buoyed by his overwhelming endorsement from voters, a Democratic U.S. House and a new, more aggressive governor who takes office Jan. 7, 2019.
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr'-ah) immediately became perhaps the nation's most influential attorney general when he was named California's top lawyer two years ago.

He has since used his post atop what some call the "Resistance State" to pummel President Donald Trump's administration with dozens of legal actions.

In 2019, Becerra may turn up the heat even more, buoyed by his overwhelming endorsement from voters, a Democratic U.S. House and a new, more aggressive governor who takes office Monday.

Becerra is California's first Latino attorney general.

He kicked off the new year Thursday by appealing a recent ruling by a conservative federal judge in Texas that declared the Obama-era healthcare law unconstitutional.

