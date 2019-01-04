Alaska court upholds Republican recount win in House race

Republican Bart LeBon of Fairbanks listens to a reporter's question after leaving the Alaska Supreme Court hearing room in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, where justices heard arguments in a lawsuit disputing his one-vote victory in a state House race. His challenger, Democrat Kathryn Dodge, is challenging the results of a recount that determined LeBon won the open Fairbanks seat. Mark Thiessen AP Photo