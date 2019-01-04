Police: Man may have shot self at Mississippi university

Police say they're investigating whether a former student at a Mississippi university shot himself, prompting a two-hour campus lockdown Friday and search for another gunman.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says a gun was recovered in the victim's truck near the scene of the shooting at the Mississippi University for Women.
Shelton says the injured man remains hospitalized Friday night but is expected to recover. He declined to describe the nature of the man's injuries.
University spokeswoman Anika Perkins says the victim is a former student but officials aren't identifying him.
Shelton says police are testing the gun to determine if it was used in the shooting. He says police are also seeking surveillance video.
Employees were working, but classes at the 2,800-student university aren't scheduled to resume until Jan. 15.
