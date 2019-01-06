AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

No break in shutdown talks as Trump stands by border demands
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump stood by his demands for funding for a border wall Sunday as another round of shutdown talks failed to break an impasse, while newly empowered House Democrats planned to step up the pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers by passing legislation this week to reopen parts of the government.
Trump, who spent part of the day at Camp David for staff meetings, showed no signs of budging on his demand more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. White House officials affirmed that request in a letter to Capitol Hill after a meeting with senior congressional aides led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House complex yielded little progress.
The letter from Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought also formalized Trump's declaration that the wall would be built from steel, rather than concrete, asking for funding for a "steel barrier on the Southwest border."
The White House said the letter, as well as details provided during the meeting, sought to answer Democrats' questions about the funding request. Democrats, though, said the administration failed in both the meeting and the letter to provide a full budget of how it would spend the billions requested on the wall, money the president wants from Congress.
The letter includes a request for $800 million for "urgent humanitarian needs," a reflection of the growing anxiety over migrants traveling to the border — which the White House said Democrats raised in the meetings. And it repeats some existing funding requests for detention beds and security officers, which have already been panned by Congress and would likely find resistance among House Democrats.
Analysis: Trump's dealmaking faces test in shutdown standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — The partial government shutdown is spotlighting the limitations of President Donald Trump's erratic negotiating style.
With the impasse over Trump's demand for border-wall funding dragging into a third week, the president's zigzag tactics and messaging have angered Democrats and frustrated even some of the Republicans struggling to help find him an off-ramp.
And while Trump's blend of bluster and bullying is hardly new — and at times can produce results — his self-professed dealmaking skills are now facing a bigger test against newly empowered Democrats.
So far, Trump is standing firmly with the loyal supporters who want him to fight for his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But that stance carries considerable risk. The midterm elections revealed a deeply divided Republican Party and saw major Democratic gains in states that Trump will need to win re-election in 2020.
Always his own biggest booster, Trump declared himself "very proud of what I'm doing" after a meeting with congressional leaders on Friday that produced no breakthrough.
Hundreds of federal scientists miss conferences in shutdown
The world's largest airborne observatory was supposed to be parked in Seattle this week, so thousands of scientists attending the "Super Bowl of Astronomy" could behold this marvel: a Boeing 747 with a massive telescope protruding from the back used to study the fundamental mysteries of the universe.
But conference-goers will not be able to see NASA's space-exploring plane. Its visit to the 233rd Meeting of the American Astronomical Society was canceled, one of a growing list of scientific casualties of the partial government shutdown now stretching into its third week.
Along with the plane, hundreds of government scientists are also no longer allowed to attend the conference or two other major scientific gatherings scheduled to begin this week. Those meetings will address pressing issues in the fields of technology, space exploration, extreme weather and climate change.
But the shutdown's impact on science stretches well beyond the empty chairs at this week's conferences, said Keith Seitter, executive director of the American Meteorological Society. It means some of the nation's smartest scientific minds are sitting at home, not doing science, for weeks, with no clear end in sight.
"That's difficult to recover from," said Seitter. "We'll be seeing ripple effects from this for a long time."
Gaga, 'A Star Is Born' poised to dominate Golden Globes
NEW YORK (AP) — When the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards get underway Sunday night, who takes home statuettes is only a small part of the intrigue.
What the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Beverly Hills, California, ceremony lacks in gravitas it usually makes up for in freewheeling frivolity and fun. The free-flowing booze helps.
This year's show, which will be broadcast live Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST following an hour of red-carpet pre-show coverage, likely has awards in store for Bradley Cooper's Oscar front-runner "A Star Is Born," Yorgos Lanthimos' period romp "The Favourite," the Amazon comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Ryan Murphy's anthology series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."
Lady Gaga is poised to win not just one but two awards, for best actress in a drama and for the song "Shallow," from "A Star Is Born." (Gaga, who won a Globe in 2016 for her "American Horror Story: Hotel" performance, would still fall short of the three Globes won by Barbra Streisand for the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born.")
But the ceremony might hinge most on just what kind of party the Globes can muster this year. Last year's ceremony, atypically serious for the Globes, was the first major awards show after the birth of the #MeToo movement following the Harvey Weinstein revelations. Female attendees wore black in solidarity. Presenter Natalie Portman pointedly introduced the "all male" directing nominees.
Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — The Eagles kept messing up. They're simply a team that doesn't give up.
Nick Foles hit Golden Tate with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 56 seconds remaining against the NFL's stingiest defense, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles past the Chicago Bears 16-15 on Sunday in the final wild-card game.
Former Eagles kicker Cody Parkey hit the left upright and then the crossbar with a field-goal attempt from 43 yards with 10 seconds remaining, silencing the raucous crowd.
"I think the big thing is, we saw some adversity tonight in the first half (and) I had a couple of turnovers," Foles said. "I think the big thing is that no one loses faith, no one stops believing, everyone just keeps talking, keeps believing in one another, and we just rallied. Our defense really kept us in this game."
The defending league champion Eagles (10-7) squeezed into the playoffs by beating Washington and having the Bears (12-5) help them by knocking off Minnesota in the season finale. Philadelphia thanked its benefactor with a 12-play, 60-yard drive on which Foles, the Super Bowl MVP last February, hit six passes.
Man charged with murder in Houston girl's death
HOUSTON (AP) — A black man was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a 7-year-old black girl in a drive-by shooting that authorities said Sunday appeared to be a case of mistaken identity, not a racially motivated attack, as her family feared.
Jazmine Barnes' family had described the gunman in the Dec. 30 slaying as a white man driving a red pickup and believed race played a role in the shooting.
But acting on a tip received by a civil rights activist, the sheriff's department zeroed in instead on Eric Black Jr., a 20-year-old black man who admitted he was driving a dark-colored SUV from which a passenger opened fire, authorities said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities have identified the second suspect, who is also black, but would not say whether the person was in custody.
Gonzalez cautioned that authorities were still investigating, but said: "At this point, it does not appear it was related to race."
Police confront 2 men, 1 white, 1 black: Only 1 is shot
MILWAUKEE (AP) — In the course of 15 months and in the space of one city block, Milwaukee police twice encountered two suspects they believed were armed.
One was black; one was white.
One was in fact unarmed; one had a gun.
One was shot; one was not.
That the black man was the one who was shot — though he had no weapon — might come as little surprise at a time when police shootings involving black men seem commonplace nationally.
Trump adviser: US to leave Syria once IS beaten, Kurds safe
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. troops will not leave northeastern Syria until Islamic State militants are defeated and American-allied Kurdish fighters are protected, a top White House aide said Sunday, signaling a pause to a withdrawal abruptly announced last month and initially expected to be completed within weeks.
While U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said there is now no timetable, President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to withdrawing U.S. troops, though he said "we won't be finally pulled out until ISIS is gone."
Trump had said in his Dec. 19 withdrawal announcement that U.S. forces "have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency," and added in a video posted to Twitter, "Now it's time for our troops to come back home."
Bolton said in Israel that the U.S. would pull out only after its troops had rooted out what's left of IS in Syria and after the administration had reached an agreement with Turkey to protect Kurdish militias who have fought alongside Americans against the extremists.
In Washington, Trump told reporters at the White House that "we are pulling back in Syria. We're going to be removing our troops. I never said we're doing it that quickly." But in that Dec. 19 video, the president had said of the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria: "They're all coming back, and they're coming back now."
Ex-Cuban vice president, Bay of Pigs commander, dies at 95
HAVANA (AP) — Jose Ramon Fernandez, a retired Cuban brigadier general who was key in forming the communist country's new army and commanded Cuban defenses at the Bay of Pigs, died on Sunday, state media reported. He was 95.
Tall and spindly with the rigid posture of a military man, Fernandez in his final years remained a legendary figure and served for a time as a vice president on Cuba's Council of Ministers, or Cabinet. A founding member of the Communist Party of Cuba, he was reelected to the party's ruling Central Committee in 2011 — at the age of 87.
Fernandez ran a cadet school that trained officers after the revolutionary triumph of Jan. 1, 1959, laying the foundation of the communist country's new army.
He also played a leading role in one of the great battles of the Cold War, helping command Cuba's nascent militia forces in their victory over invading exile forces at the Bay of Pigs in April 1961.
Cuba won the Bay of Pigs battle because of "the firmness and decision of this people, not because of a professional army," Fernandez told The Associated Press in an April 2001 interview. Fernandez made fewer and fewer public appearances as the years went by.
Huge trash-collecting boom in Pacific Ocean breaks apart
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A trash collection device deployed to corral plastic litter floating in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii has broken apart and will be hauled back to dry land for repairs.
Boyan Slat, who launched the Pacific Ocean cleanup project, told NBC News last week that the 2,000-foot (600-meter) long floating boom will be towed 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) to Hawaii.
If it can't be repaired there, it will be loaded on a barge and returned to its home port of Alameda, California.
The boom broke apart under constant wind and waves in the Pacific.
Slat said he's disappointed, but not discouraged and pledged that operations would resume as soon as possible.
