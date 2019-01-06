Ice bath for Jesus: Orthodox worshippers celebrate Epiphany

Bulgarians sing and chaindance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river in Kalofer, Bulgaria, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Traditionally, an Eastern Orthodox priest throws a wooden cross in the river and it is believed that the one who retrieves it will be healthy through the year. In the mountain city of Kalofer, in central Bulgaria, dozens of men dressed in white embroidered shirts waded into the frigid Tundzha River waving national flags and singing folk songs. (AP Photo)