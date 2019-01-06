High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action

FILE - In this file image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he did not have his dreadlocks cut off. Johnson, forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit, has returned to competition. He wrestled Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, for the first time more than two weeks. SNJTODAY.COM via AP, File Michael Frankel